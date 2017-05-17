Chiarelli on Oilers' future: 'We're still going to be patient'

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Dylan Wells to a three-year entry level contract.

Wells appeared in 52 regular-season games for the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes in 2016-17, registering a 3.07 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He tied for third in the OHL with 33 wins.

The six-foot-two, 182-pound native of St. Catharines, Ont., had an 8-4 record in the playoffs, with a 2.51 GAA, and a .930 save percentage, as the Petes reached the OHL Eastern Conference final.

Wells was selected by the Oilers in the fifth round, 123rd overall, in the 2016 NHL draft.