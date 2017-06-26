Yamamoto: I was hoping to go to the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Zack Kassian to a three-year, $5.85 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Zack Kassian has agreed to terms with EDM on a three-year deal worth a total of $5.85M. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 26, 2017

The 26-year-old scored seven goals and added 17 assists over 70 games with the Oilers in 2016-17, his second season with the Oilers. He added three goals in 13 playoff games as the Oilers were eliminated in the second round by the Anaheim Ducks.

The Oilers acquired Kassian from the Montreal Canadiens for goaltender Ben Scrivens in December of 2015.

He is coming off a one-year, $1.5 million contract and was slated to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Selected 13th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Kassian has scored 45 goals and 53 assists over 313 career games with the Sabres, Vancouver Canucks and Oilers.