The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Jujhar Khaira to a two-year contract extension.

Khaira was scheduled to become a restricted free agent this summer. He played in 10 games with the Oilers this season, scoring one goal.

The #Oilers have signed Jujhar Khaira to a two-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/y3vZh1xFsA — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 16, 2017

The 22-year-old owns one goal and two assists in 25 games with the Oilers since making his NHL debut last season.

He was a third-round pick of the Oilers in 2012.

Khaira is projected by TSN Hockey to be available in the Vegas expansion draft.