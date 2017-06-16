1h ago
Oilers sign RFA Khaira to two-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Jujhar Khaira to a two-year contract extension.
Khaira was scheduled to become a restricted free agent this summer. He played in 10 games with the Oilers this season, scoring one goal.
The 22-year-old owns one goal and two assists in 25 games with the Oilers since making his NHL debut last season.
He was a third-round pick of the Oilers in 2012.
Khaira is projected by TSN Hockey to be available in the Vegas expansion draft.