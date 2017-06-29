The Edmonton Oilers placed forward Benoit Pouliot on waivers on Thursday for the purpose of buying out the remainder of his contract.

Pouliot, signed a five-year contract worth $20 million in 2014. According to CapFriendly.com, the buyout will save the Oilers about $2.67 million in cap space over the next two seasons.

Pouliot, 30, has 117 goals and 127 assists over 551 games with Minnesota, Montreal, Boston, Tampa Bay, New York and Edmonton.

He scored eight goals and tallied 14 points in 67 regular season games last season and did not register a point in 13 playoff games.