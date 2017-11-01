A day after the Philadelphia 76ers declined his fifth-year option, Jahlil Okafor wants out from the team.

“I’ve asked for a buyout," Okafor told reporters after practice on Wednesday. "I talked to [general manager] Bryan [Colangelo] about that yesterday just because I want to play. … I know a buyout is one of the options where I get an opportunity to play elsewhere and to get on the court. Bryan didn’t think that would be a good idea because he said that he’d be giving me away to a team for free. That’s pretty much where we stand right now. I’m just worried about my career. I want to be on the court, that’s pretty much it.”

The third overall pick in the 2015 National Basketball Association Draft out of Duke, Okafor's short NBA career has been shortened due to a persistent knee injury. The 21-year-old native of Fort Smith, Arkansas has missed 62 games in his first two seasons, including a two-game suspension by the team in his rookie year due getting involved in a Boston bar fight.

Okafor says that he didn't believe he'd still be with the Sixers when the deadline for his option came up.

"I didn’t expect November 1st to hit, that I would be here," Okafor said. "That’s why these past few weeks when we got asked the question about the rotation and stuff like that, I’ve been calm because I didn’t think I would still be here today. I didn’t think that Bryan would keep me honestly. But here I am, November 1st I’m still here and looking to play somewhere. I’m 21, I’m healthy, and I’m trying to get on the court."

Okafor has only appeared in one game for the Sixers this season, playing 22 minutes in a loss to the Raptors.

Over his career, Okafor has averaged 14.7 points, 6.0 assists and 1.1 blocks in 26.4 minutes a night.