6h ago
Oklahoma coach Stoops to retire
TSN.ca Staff
Mayfield calls Stoops a 'life changer'
It appears Bob Stoops' time with the Oklahoma Sooners is coming to an end as the legendary NCAA coach will retire after 18 seasons, according to The Oklahoman.
Offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will reportedly take over.
The 56-year-old Stoops has a career record of 190-48 with the Sooners. He won a national championship in his second year as coach in 2000 and most recently claimed the Sugar Bowl with a victory over the Auburn Tigers in 2016. Oklahoma has won 10 Big 12 titles with Stoops on the sidelines.
He was hired on Dec. 1 1998.