SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Oklahoma overcame a deficit in all five matches and Brad Dalke capped off the rally by winning in 19 holes to send the Sooners to a 3-2 victory over Baylor and into the semifinals of the NCAA men's golf championship.

Patrick Martin avoided overtime for top-seeded Vanderbilt when he made an 18-foot birdie putt from the fringe Tuesday for a 1-up victory over Harry Hall of UNLV, and Theo Humphrey sent the Commodores into the semifinals by holding on for a 1-up victory in the final match.

In the other quarterfinals, Illinois outlasted Southern California, while defending champion Oregon defeated Oklahoma State.

The Sooners play Illinois in the semifinals later Tuesday, with Vanderbilt playing Oregon.