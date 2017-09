Olsen to attend Flames camp on PTO

Defenceman Dylan Olsen will attend the Calgary Flames' training camp on a professional tryout.

Former Hawks 1st round pick, Dylan Olsen will attend the Calgary Flames camp on a PTO. Local lad. Left shot D. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 13, 2017

Olsen was a first round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2009 and last played for the Florida Panthers, and their AHL affiliate the Portland Pirates, in 2015-16.

In 124 career NHL games, Olsen has five goals and 17 assists.