MONTREAL — Ellie Black of Halfax regained her senior all-around title at the Canadian gymnastics championships on Saturday.

Black finished the competition with 54.318 points, narrowly beating fellow Rio Olympian Rose-Kaying Woo of Brossard, Que., who scored 54.051 points to take home silver. Jade Chrobok of Toronto finished third. Black placed second in last year's event.

"My goal today was just to compete, stay healthy and have some fun out there," said Black. "It's nice to be back with the girls again and to build some excitement in the building. I've enjoyed the whole experience and I'm so happy to be healthy and back competing."

Black also added a gold medal on floor, scoring 13.350.

Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., took gold on vault with a score of 14.380, Isabela Onyshko of Brandon, Man., scored 14.034 to win gold on beam and Calgary's Brittany Rogers took gold on the uneven bars with a score of 13.634 points.

The senior men's competition saw a new champion crowned as Zachary Clay from Chilliwack, B.C., won his first ever senior Canadian title.

Clay finished with 81.750 points to win the gold medal with defending Canadian champion Jackson Payne of Edmonton scoring 79.400 to win silver. Ottawa's Sam Zakutney won the bronze with 78.900 points.

"This is the best feeling ever, no words can describe how I feel right now," said Clay. "I wasn't expecting to come first, I was just aiming for the podium but everything just came together today. I was in the zone and focused on what I had to do to win and am happy with the results."