NEW YORK — Taken at face value, Friday’s meeting with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and hockey’s movers and shakers accomplished little.

Hands were shaken, jokes were told, and 90 minutes later Bach’s party bolted for a flight back to Switzerland.

“This was a courtesy meeting,” Bach said.

In the big picture, though, Bach’s presence alone at league headquarters in Manhattan offered an opportunity to put NHL player participation back on the rails for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

This was Bach’s first meeting with the NHL and NHLPA about the PyeongChang Games. His appearance reaffirmed the IOC’s interest in hosting NHL players, when all his previous actions – including pulling upwards of $10 million in funding for travel, insurance and accommodations, as well as using IIHF president Rene Fasel as the middle man – did nothing but rankle commissioner Gary Bettman and his 31 owners.

The clock is ticking. Much work remains. But Bach, a former Olympic fencer who many believe wants to turn the five-ringed spectacle back into purely amateur competition, reiterated he wants NHL players in South Korea.

“Of course we would like to see the best players in the world at the Olympic Games,” Bach said. “This is why I made this visit, to make this very clear to everybody that we want to have an exciting Olympic tournament with the great NHL players. We’re very happy that the players themselves see it the same way.”

Fasel said he thought it was important that people involved in the decision “get out, discuss it and look each other in the eyes and the face.” In other words, no more messages through the media.

This was an important step in the process: no tangible progress, but a chance to clear the air and chart a path forward.

“We were honoured by his presence,” Bettman said of Bach.

Bach said he would leave the negotiations in the hands of Fasel, the NHL and the NHLPA, but departed with a positive feeling.

“We were exchanging different views and I think it was already progress in itself,” Bach said. “We understand each other now much better. I am grateful for the openness and the frankness and the friendliness of the NHL, of Gary, and the NHLPA and Don [Fehr].”

Bach said the “last thing you would do in a courtesy call is to speak about deadlines,” but there is still time. The puck drops in PyeongChang one year from Feb. 9.

That some of the parties have not yet played their trump card shows just how early it remains in the process.

Players are just beginning to voice their support for all to hear. NBC, the NHL’s broadcast partner in the United States and an Olympic rights holder, has not publicly pressured the league. The IOC and IIHF haven’t given Bettman an all-or-nothing ultimatum for 2018, since it is quite clear the NHL would not want to leave an Olympic showcase in untapped China on the table in 2022.

The NHLPA, led by Fehr, could also threaten to thwart planned preseason games in China and regular-season games in Sweden next season. Both of those sets of contests would need to be negotiated with the union.

“The way the Olympics plays out could conceivably have an effect on things,” Fehr conceded Friday. “Decisions have to be made in their own time and we have to see how it goes. I choose to remain on the optimistic side.”

Fasel said he was returning to Switzerland to meet with his staff and work up a true deadline. He has a coordination meeting in mid-March in South Korea, where the organizers need to know about accommodations and transportation. They will be working on Plan B options for federations in the meantime in case the NHL decides not to participate.

“We would like to have [a decision] as soon as possible so that we can make all the preparations to accommodate the NHL and the players in their most appropriate way,” Bach said.

Bach said he valued the IOC’s cooperation with the NHL, dating back five consecutive Olympiads to Nagano in 1998, and wanted to strengthen it “in the modern world.” He hinted that will involve adaptation for the NHL and all parties involved, which may be uncomfortable either financially or otherwise, saying that “the world has changed.”

But there is still a path forward.

“I hope that it will happen because we agree that it would be a win-win situation,” Bach said. “That’s what we’re here for, to make this win-win situation happen. Let’s see how it goes.”

