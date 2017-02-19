Ontario, Manitoba off to hot start at Scotties

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ontario's Rachel Homan and Manitoba's Michelle Englot were quick out of the gates at the Canadian women's curling championship with 3-0 records Sunday.

Homan downed Prince Edward Island's Robyn MacPhee 8-3 and B.C.'s Marla Mallett 9-3 for a double-win day.

Englot earned wins of 9-4 over Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories and 8-5 against Saskatchewan's Penny Barker.

Homan won back-to-back Canadian titles in 2013 and 2014. Englot skipped Saskatchewan seven times previously at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and is looking for her first title with Manitoba.

Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador defeated Mallett 10-5 to get to 2-0.

Quebec's Eve Belisle picked up a first win downing Alberta's Shannon Kleibrink 9-5.

Kleibrink, Galusha, Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville, Nova Scotia's Mary Mattatall and defending champion Chelsea Carey were 1-1 and MacPhee was 0-2 with a game to play at night.