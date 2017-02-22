After a disappointing upset in the Grand Final at the Call of Duty World League Atlanta Open, OpTic Gaming left no doubt in Paris this past weekend.

OpTic captured its first CWL Infinite Warfare title of the season with a 3-0 sweep of FaZe Clan in the Grand Final on Sunday.



The champions didn't drop a single round in three playoff series en route to the win. They beat Team EnVyUs, Infused and FaZe in the winner's bracket to book a spot in the final. FaZe dropped into the loser's final and made quick work of Rise Nation with a 3-0 sweep, earning a rematch with OpTic.

OpTic takes home $40,000 and 10,000 pro points for the victory while FaZe secured $24,000 and 6,000 pro points with the second-place finish.

The CWL heads to Sydney for the Sydney Open 1 hosted by ESL from Mar. 3-5.