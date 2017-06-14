So, FaZe Clan never left the World Esports Association after all.

Two weeks after WESA was launched, founding member FaZe announced they would be stepping away from the partnership between ESL and European esports organizations due to several issues including a lack of transparency.

But according to a WESA spokesperson, who confirmed to Dot Esports, FaZe is still a member and never left in the first place.

The revelation comes from a statement released by WESA intended to welcome North American organization OpTic Gaming to the association. The release included a statement from FaZe manager Erik Anderson expressing his excitement about the growth of the sanctioning body.

“We’re impressed with WESA’s growth and impact on the industry over the last year." FaZe manager Erik Anderson said. "Expanding membership with more North American teams, introducing key regulations and the commitment of member organizations to abide by the changes, and a new Commissioner with a background in the traditional media space really solidified our interest in remaining a part of WESA."

At the time of FaZe’s supposed early exit, WESA made a statement on its website expressing it’s disappointment in the decision. That post has been removed.

OpTic represents the third non-European club to join the WESA ranks alongside Renegades and SK Gaming. They join European organizations Team EnVyUs, Fnatic, G2 Esports, mousesports, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Virtus.Pro and FaZe.