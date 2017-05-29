BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles had just ended their longest losing streak in six years, and to mark the occasion they did absolutely nothing out of the ordinary.

After beating the New York Yankees 3-2 Monday to snap a seven-game skid, the Orioles exchanged fist-bumps in an orderly fashion near the mound, shook a few hands and adjourned to the clubhouse.

OK, but there had to be a sense of relief, right?

"No. Not at all," manager Buck Showalter said.

The slide dropped the Orioles into third place in the AL East behind the division-leading Yankees and Boston, but Monday's win reduced the deficit to 3 1/2 games.

"I think there's a confidence in this room we can come back from anything," reliever Darren O'Day said. "Today was a good start down that path."

Dylan Bundy allowed two runs over seven innings in another strong start at Camden Yards to help the Orioles get back in the win column after a loss to Toronto and three-game sweeps at the hands of Minnesota and Houston.

"Dylan was really good. That helped a lot," Showalter said.

Bundy (6-3) gave up seven hits, struck out three and walked one. The right-hander is 4-1 with a 2.23 ERA in six home starts this season.

"I don't know if we had to have a win today, but yeah, you want to win every single day," Bundy said.

O'Day worked a perfect eighth and Brad Brach got three straight outs for his 10th save in 13 tries.

An opposite-field double by Jonathan Schoop drove in two unearned runs to make it 3-1 in the third inning, and Baltimore held on to improve the AL's best home record to 16-7.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 17th home run for the Yankees to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the seventh.

"It was just a line drive. That's how far his line drives go," manager Joe Girardi said. "They're different than a lot of other people's line drives."

It turned out to be New York's final hit of the day. The Yankees fell to 13-2 when Judge homers.

New York rookie Jordan Montgomery (2-4) allowed three runs, one earned, and eight hits over 4 1-3 innings. It was the shortest of his nine career starts, all of which have come this season.

"Gave up too many two-out hits today," the left-hander lamented.

The Orioles used a two-out RBI single by Mark Trumbo to go up 1-0 in the first inning.

A sacrifice fly by Aaron Hicks tied it in the second. Schoop's big two-out hit in the third came after second baseman Starlin Castro botched a grounder up the middle.

"That really hurt," Girardi said. "You don't know what happens if you get that out."

SLUMPING SLUGGER

Orioles 1B Chris Davis batted second for the first time this season, but the switch failed to change his luck at the plate. Davis went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and is 5 for 47 with 26 Ks in his past 12 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Aroldis Chapman, who's been on the DL since May 13 with left shoulder inflammation, played catch for a second straight day. ... Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion/neck) is not yet ready for baseball activity, Girardi said. ... 1B Greg Bird (ankle) had seven plate appearances in a simulated game and is expected to begin his rehabilitation assignment Thursday with Class A Tampa.

Orioles: CF Adam Jones was a late scratch from the starting lineup and ended up missing a third straight game with a sore hip.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Luis Severino (3-2, 3.11 ERA) starts Tuesday in the second game of the series, coming off an outing in which he blanked KC over eight innings on May 24.

Orioles: Chris Tillman (1-1, 4.43 ERA) makes his 20th career start against the Yankees. He's 8-6 lifetime against them, including 2-0 last year.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball