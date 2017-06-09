NEW YORK — Darren O'Day was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a right shoulder strain, a significant blow to the Baltimore Orioles' bullpen heading into a three-game series against the AL East-rival New York Yankees.

The move was made retroactive to Wednesday. Right-hander Stefan Crichton was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to replace O'Day.

In addition, All-Star third baseman Manny Machado was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive night. He injured his left hand and wrist when he was spiked by Pittsburgh star Andrew McCutchen on a double steal Wednesday.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Machado was feeling a little better but still a bit sore and would be available on a limited basis. Showalter said the team will soon reach a point when it needs to decide whether Machado must go on the DL.

"I would think it'd be sooner than later," Showalter said.

The slumping Machado was batting .213 with 12 homers and 27 RBIs.

Baltimore catcher Welington Castillo was set to play six or seven innings and get three or four at-bats in a rehab game for Double-A Bowie at Trenton. If all went well, Showalter said, Castillo would be activated from the disabled list before Saturday night's game at Yankee Stadium.

Castillo has been on the 10-day DL since May 31 with a testicular injury.

All-Star centre fielder Adam Jones was feeling better and back in the lineup after receiving a rest Thursday night against Washington.

O'Day, one of the team's primary setup men, is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and two saves in 24 appearances this season. The submarine right-hander has 29 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings.

Baltimore also is missing All-Star closer Zach Britton, on the DL since May 5 with a left forearm strain. He's thrown two full bullpens and is scheduled for one more before pitching batting practice.

"So everything's progressing well there," Showalter said.

Backup infielder and utilityman Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder strain) was cleared by a doctor to begin throwing at the team's facility in Sarasota, Florida.

Crichton made his major league debut this season and had a 6.48 ERA in five relief outings with the Orioles. He had given up six runs and 16 hits in 8 1/3 innings.

The Orioles began the night third in the AL East, 3 1/2 games behind the first-place Yankees.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball