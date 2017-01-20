OTTAWA — Kaetlyn Osmond set the standard in the women's singles short program.

The 21-year-old from Marystown, N.L., landed three huge triple jumps en route to 81.01 points to take the lead into Saturday's free program.

Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., scored 75.04 for second, while last year's champion Alaine Chartrand of Brockville, Ont., was third.

The women's singles will offer arguably the toughest competition of the four disciplines this week. Canada has only two women's singles entries at the world championships in Helsinki in March.