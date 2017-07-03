Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been named American league reliever of the month for June.

Osuna was eight-for-eight in save opportunities with a 0.79 ERA, while allowing only four hits, 1 earned run and one walk in 11.1 innings. He also struck out 19 batters in the span.

The 22-year-old is 2-0 with a a 2.25 ERA and 19 saves on the season so far in 2017.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was named rookie and player of the month while Cory Kluber of the Cleveland Indians took home the starting pitching honours.