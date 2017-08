Ryan Tepera will be in the closer's role for the Toronto Blue Jays Friday with Roberto Osuna out with flu-like symptoms.

Roberto Osuna showed up at Wrigley this a.m. but returned to the team hotel with flu-like symptoms. Ryan Tepera will close. #BlueJays — Richard Griffin (@RGriffinStar) August 18, 2017

According to the Toronto Star's Richard Griffin, Osuna showed up to Wrigley Field this morning but was sent back to the team hotel with flu-like symptoms. Tepera will close if needed.

The Blue Jays open a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs Friday afternoon.