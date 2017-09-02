ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Brock Osweiler is returning to Denver as the Broncos' backup quarterback.

The Broncos agreed to terms with Peyton Manning's former apprentice Saturday on a one-year deal after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns.

Provided he passes his physical Monday, Osweiler will serve as Trevor Siemian's understudy in his second stint in Denver.

The Broncos needed another quarterback because Paxton Lynch, their 2016 first-round draft pick who was beaten out by Siemian for a second straight summer, will miss a month or more with a sprained throwing shoulder.

Osweiler went 5-2 in relief of an injured Manning during the Broncos' Super Bowl season two years ago before bolting to Houston in free agency.

The Texans traded him in March to the Browns, who will pay Osweiler his $16 million guaranteed salary this season minus the offset from the Broncos. The minimum for a sixth-year pro is $775,000.

