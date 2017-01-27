Craig Button TSN Director of Scouting Follow|Archive

The Ottawa Senators felt a change behind the bench was necessary, so they hired Guy Boucher in the off-season. The early returns are positive. The Sens may not be a thrill-a-minute team as in the past, but lowering their goals against was a priority for the organization.

The team finished 26th during the 2015-16 season with 2.94 GAA and has lowered that to 2.59 this season to put themselves in a playoff position at the all-star break. Consider Ottawa’s three games in January versus the high-powered offensive Washington Capitals, where they surrendered just three goals, as proof Boucher has his team pointed in the right direction.



Below are the Senators’ individual grades.



Three factors were considered in assigning grades: performance, results and expectations, as framed by age, previous performance and cap hit/contract average annual value (AAV). Skaters must have appeared in a minimum of 25 games and goalies, 15, to be graded.

Spotlight Player Grades: Mike Condon (A), a waiver pickup by the Pittsburgh Penguins before being traded to Ottawa, has been instrumental in the Senators’ success. Given the personal situation of Craig Anderson, Condon has been a true blessing. Bobby Ryan (D) is a capable player who is performing far below his abilities. Recent performance aside, Ryan has been a capital D disappointment in Ottawa. If he can find his game, the Sens will be better positioned to make the playoffs.

