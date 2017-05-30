TORONTO — Jeffrey Orridge plans to trade in his football for a baseball this summer.

Orridge will step down as CFL commissioner June 30 just over two years after becoming the first African American chief executive of a major North American sports league.

The New York native plans to take the summer off and spend time with his family, which includes watching his son Justin, 12, play rep baseball.

Before joining the CFL, Orridge negotiated the media rights to several Olympic Games for the CBC, but was also with the broadcaster when it lost control of its NHL rights to Rogers in 2014.

He succeeded Mark Cohon, who spent eight years on the job.