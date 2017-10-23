2h ago
Ovechkin exits Caps practice limping
TSN.ca Staff
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin left practice early Monday and was seen limping to the dressing room with a trainer, according to multiple reports.
Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports Ovechkin got tangled up with a teammate during a two-on-two drill. Khurshudyan did not identify the teammate but said both players went into the boards.
Barry Trotz said after practice he believes the Ovechkin will be fine but needed to speak to the team's trainer. Khurshudyan reports Ovechkin was walking without a limp after practice.
The 32-year-old is off to a great start to the season for the Capitals with 10 goals and an assist in nine games.