Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin left practice early Monday and was seen limping to the dressing room with a trainer, according to multiple reports.

Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports Ovechkin got tangled up with a teammate during a two-on-two drill. Khurshudyan did not identify the teammate but said both players went into the boards.

Ovechkin got tangled up with teammate in two-on-two battle drill. Then went into the boards awkwardly. Practice just ended. Could be nothing — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) October 23, 2017

Barry Trotz said after practice he believes the Ovechkin will be fine but needed to speak to the team's trainer. Khurshudyan reports Ovechkin was walking without a limp after practice.

The 32-year-old is off to a great start to the season for the Capitals with 10 goals and an assist in nine games.