Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO - For a team that shelled out over $180 million in salary commitments, the Toronto Raptors had a relatively quiet summer, at least in comparison to some of their counterparts amid one of the wildest and most unpredictable off-seasons the NBA – or any professional sports league – has ever seen.

They didn’t recruit a big-name free agent like Gordon Hayward or Paul Millsap. They didn’t trade for a superstar like Chris Paul, Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving or Carmelo Anthony. They took care of their business – drafting an intriguing prospect in OG Anunoby, re-signing Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka and addressing a need with the addition of C.J. Miles. While they can feel good about that, you can understand why they’re not exactly top of mind going into the new campaign.

It’s not just that they’re flying under the radar – they’re used to that as the NBA’s lone Canadian franchise – it’s that they’re being completely overlooked, some might even say disrespected. Over the last two years, only three teams have won more regular-season games than Toronto (Golden State, San Antonio and Cleveland), with only two of them winning more playoff games over that span (Golden State and Cleveland). Their coach is back, as is the core that’s made their recent success possible, yet many are expecting them to take a considerable step backwards in 2017-18.

In August, ESPN’s win projections (based on the real plus-minus statistic) had the Raptors slotted sixth in the Eastern Conference – two spots lower than they’ve finished in any of the last four seasons. Bodog’s latest odds also give five teams a better chance to win the East, including the young Philadelphia 76ers who, while on the rise, have won 38 games over the last two seasons combined – just over a third of Toronto’s total (107).

As an organization, the Raptors are under no delusions of grandeur. They know where they fall in the conference’s pecking order. Until they prove otherwise, they’re chasing Cleveland and Boston. But, naturally, they feel like they’ve earned the benefit of the doubt over less accomplished teams like Milwaukee, Charlotte, Philadelphia and even Washington.

Still, there’s at least one person on the payroll that was probably a bit relieved by the modest external expectations for the team this coming season.

“I love it,” head coach Dwane Casey admitted on media day earlier this week. “I love the fact people underestimate us. They’ve done it every year and we end up winning 50[-plus games]. It’s not about regular season, it’s about us pushing through in the playoffs and getting over Cleveland. That’s who’s been our nemesis the last couple of years. But, that said, I like the fact they slight us. We should be playing with a chip on our shoulder. We’re that little team up North that they don’t respect and we’ve got to get that and earn that.”

The Raptors have long welcomed this kind of bulletin-board material, collectively and as individuals. To their own admission, Toronto’s two all-stars, Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, read and make note of the critical things that are written about them, particularly DeRozan, who continues to take issue with his SI.com player ranking, up from 46 to 36 this year.

Although it’s impossible to quantify how much these perceived slights actually push a player or a team to be better, Casey is a firm believer that the Raptors are at their best when they play with a chip on their shoulder, and recent evidence seems to support that theory.

It sure seems like they go into every season as so-called underdogs but, remember, there was a lot expected of them last year, coming off a trip to the Conference Finals in 2016. They didn’t sneak up on anybody. A few U.S. national writers and analysts even picked them to win the East. In the end, they were never able to live up to those lofty expectations and both Casey and team president Masai Ujiri have cited “complacency” as one of the causes.

Casey, going into his seventh season at the helm of the Raptors, has a pretty good handle on the pulse of his team. It was this same “us against the world” mentality that sparked their initial run following the Rudy Gay trade in 2013, when tanking seemed inevitable.

Since then, most of the players that have come through Toronto – including the core – have been career overachievers. On the current roster, only Jonas Valanciunas was a top-five pick. These guys didn’t come into the NBA as phenoms or can’t-miss prospects. They’ve all been doubted, they’ve all been written off at some point or another and they’ve all had to put in the work to prove people wrong.

It’s in their DNA as players, which is why they don’t seem too broken up about having to do it all over again this season.

“We’ve always been counted out, always been looked over, whatever you want to call it,” DeRozan said. “It’s on us to use that as motivation. We’ve been using it as motivation over the years, now it’s time to just add that on top of everything else. As a competitor, you want that. You don’t want the easy route; you don’t want everybody to be bragging about you. It pushes you to dig deeper and find something in you that you didn’t know you had.”

“Nothing surprises me in this league,” said Lowry. “I kind of just go about my business and do my job. I think everything motivates you in some way. You take all the negativity, [the] position that they say [you’re in] and you just try to outgrow them or prove them wrong. You just go out there and do it.”