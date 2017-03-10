Overwatch leads the esports contingent with five nominations at the upcoming British Academy Game Awards, including a nod for Best Game.

In addition to the show's top prize, Blizzard's high-octane first-person shooter is nominated in the Game Design, Multiplayer and Original Property categories. It also joins a host of esports titles - Clash Royale, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, League of Legends and Street Fighter V - in the running for the fan-voted AMD Esports Audience Award.

BAFTA, who is more well known for its awards honouring achievements in film and television, hosts the annual game awards. The event will take place on April 6 at the Tobacco Dock in London and will be streamed live on Twitch.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End leads all titles with eight nominations.