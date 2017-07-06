Overwatch scholarships are headed to the University of California Irvine (UCI) in Fall 2017.

"We are very excited to take this next step in growing our scholarship program for top gamers who are also strong students and great members of our community," Acting director of UCI eSports Mark Deppe said. "We look forward to connecting the excitement generated by our competitive teams to advance efforts along our other pillars: Academics, Community and Entertainment."

UCI welcomes Overwatch as it’s second esports scholarship after League of Legends was instituted in Fall 2016. The school was one of the original trailblazers into esports scholarship market.

"It's one of the most popular games at UCI and in the general esports world," Deppe said. "Secondly, it has a great collegiate league run by Tespa. Thirdly, the developer -- Bizzard -- supports competitive play with in-game tools, multiple viewing options, player ranking systems, etc."

UCI will offer a wide range of facilities and staff to assist those who are selected for the program, including personal trainers, psychologist and coaches. The students are expected to participate in "15-20 hours per week during the season to practice, team meetings, community service, workouts, and competitions,” and will receive $2,500 of financial aid per year for fulfilling those duties.

Tryouts for the UCI Overwatch scholarship are schedule for the summer.