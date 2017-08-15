Starting pitcher Brett Anderson announced on Twitter Monday he's joined the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

At least I don't have to change colors pic.twitter.com/otQgKQs468 — Brett Anderson (@BAnderson3737) August 15, 2017

Anderson replied to a fan that he would be in Buffalo on Tuesday, indicating he will play with the Jays' Triple-A affiliate.

Anderson signed as a free agent with the Chicago Cubs during the off-season but was released by the club on July 31.

The left-handed pitcher was 2-2 with 8.18ERA in six starts for the Cubs in 2017.

Anderson has spent time with the Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers in his nine year career.

The 29-year-old was drafted in the second round of the 2006 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

His best season came in 2015 where he went 10-9 with a 3.69 ERA in 31 starts for the Dodgers.