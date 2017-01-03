An already depleted Montreal Canadiens roster might have taken another hit on Tuesday in Nashville ahead of a date with the Predators.

Captain Max Pacioretty took a Shea Weber wrister to the right foot at practice and needed to be helped off of the ice.

The 28-year-old native of New Canaan, Connecticut did not put any weight on the leg.

Habs coach Michel Therrien says he's a game-time decision for Tuesday night.

Losing Pacioretty for any length of time would be a blow for a team already dealing with a significant injury bug. The team is already without forwards Andrew Shaw, David Desharnais and Alex Galchenyuk, as well as defencemen Andrei Markov and Greg Pateryn.

Pacioretty has appeared in 36 contests for the Habs this season, scoring 15 goals and adding 15 assists. His 30 points are tops on the team.