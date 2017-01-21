With three wide receivers questionable for the NFC Championship, the Green Bay Packers have added Max McCaffrey from their practice roster as insurance.

McCaffrey was signed to the Packers practice roster in December. He was undrafted in 2016 and failed to make the Oakland Raiders in training camp.

Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison are all expected to be game-time decisions against the Atlanta Falcons.

Offensive lineman JC Tretter was placed on injured reserve to make room for McCaffrey. Tretter, who underwent knee surgery earlier this week, had already been ruled out for the game.

McCaffrey, 22, had 52 receptions for 643 yards and five touchdowns with Duke in 2015.

Safety Morgan Burnett and cornerback Quinten Rollins are also questionable to face the Falcons.