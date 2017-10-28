Packers tight end Martellus Bennett shared on Instagram Saturday evening that he’s "pretty sure" that he’ll retire from the NFL at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

#Packers TE @MartysaurusRex says on Instagram stories that this year is likely his last and that he’s calling it a career. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/H4wkOTSDMK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2017

“After conversations with my family I'm pretty sure these next 8 games will be the conclusion of my NFL career,” Bennett posted in his Instagram story. “To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you.”

Bennett, 30, along with his older brother, Michael of the Seahawks, have a reputation for being outspoken when it comes to matters relating to football as well as societal issues. In the off-season, the elder Bennett said that he was subjected to racially motivated excessive force by Las Vegas police.

Martellus is in his first season with the Packers after signing a three-year deal with the club in free agency. The Packers quarterback Aaron Roders, one the league's preeminent players at the position, is currently on injured reserve and stands a good chance of not returning this season.

Bennett won a Super Bowl last season with the Patriots, and has also played for the Bears (2013-15), Giants (2012) and Cowboys (2008-11) in his career.

Through seven games in 2017, Bennett has recorded 24 receptions for 233 yards. He owns career totals of 427 catches, 4520 yards and 30 touchdowns.