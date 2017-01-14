1h ago
Packers CB Randall listed as questionable
TSN.ca Staff
The Green Bay Packers could be without their top cornerback on Sunday.
Damarious Randall was added to the team's injury report on Saturday with a foot injury and listed as questionable to play the Cowboys.
The 23-year-old was not on the injury report during the week.
The Packers lost starting cornerback Sam Shields for the season due to a concussion after their first game of year.
Randall missed six games due to injury this season. He joins cornerback Quinten Rollins on the injury report. Rollins suffered a neck injury and a concussion in the team's regular season finale against the Detroit Lions. He is also questionable to face the Cowboys.
Without Randall, the Packers would be left with LaDarious Gunter, Josh Hawkins and Herb Waters at conrnerback.
Safety Micah Hyde, however, can also play the position.
Randall made six tackles against the Giants in the wild-card round.