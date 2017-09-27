Rodgers wants Green Bay fans to link arms during anthem

Despite a short week, Randall Cobb could be back on the field for the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Cobb told NFL Network on Tuesday he's "optimistic" he'll face the Chicago Bears after missing his team's Week 3 win with a chest injury.

Cobb was injured in the Packers' Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He owns 15 receptions for 145 yards this season.

The Packers picked up an overtime win over the Bengals on Sunday with Cobb sidelined. Geronimo Allison, seeing a major jump in playing time with Cobb out, led the team with six receptions for 122 yards.

Green Bay listed Cobb as a full participant in practice on Tuesday. Starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga were listed as limited, along with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels.