The Green Bay Packers have cut tight end Martellus Bennett, the team announced on Wednesday.

ESPN's Field Yates reports that the Packers cut Bennett because of his failure to disclose a medical condition designation. By using that designation, Yates says the Packers could potentially file a grievance to reclaim the $4.2 million in remaining prorated signing bonus on Bennett's contract.

The Packers cut Bennett with the failure to disclose a medical condition designation. We'll see what's next for the veteran TE. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 8, 2017

The move to cut the 30-year-old comes after the team earlier in the day revealed that he had been ruled out to play this week because of a shoulder injury that has plagued him for two straight weeks now.

Bennett, who has a reputation for being outspoken, recently came out on Instagram stating that 2017 would probably be his last season in the NFL.

“To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you.”

However, no retirement announcement has been released.

Bennett was in his first year of a three-year, $21 million deal signed with the Packers this past off-season.

The 10-year veteran won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots last season and has also spent time playing for the Chicago Bears (2013-15), New York Giants (2012) and Dallas Cowboys (2008-11).

In seven games this season, Bennett has 24 receptions for 233 yards and no touchdowns.