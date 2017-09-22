The Green Bay Packers enter Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a star-studded injury list.

Starting wide receivers Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson are both listed among the 12 players on this week's injury report. Pro Bowl defensive end Mike Daniels and starting tackles Bryan Bulaga and David Bakhtiari are also listed with injuries.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday he expects Nelson, who is dealing with a quad injury to play Sunday. McCarthy said Cobb, Daniels, Bakhtiari and starting cornerback Davon House, all of whom missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, will be game-time decisions.

The Packers have already ruled out pass rusher Nick Perry for this weekend's game and middle linebacker Jake Ryan has yet to practice this week due to a concussion.

The Packers lost 34-23 to the Atlanta Falcons last week, while the Bengals have lost both their games and have yet to score a touchdown.