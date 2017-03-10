The Green Bay Packers have a made rare splash in free agency.

The Packers signed tight end Martellus Bennett on Friday.

Bennett spent last season with the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots after being traded by the Chicago Bears last March.

The Packers did not announce the terms of the deal.

Bennett, who turned 30 on Friday, has 55 receptions for 701 yards and seven touchdowns with the Patriots last season.

Bennett posted a picture of himself wearing a Packers hat to his Instagram page prior to his signing being confirmed.

@packers happy birthday me. Lol A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

He posted a career-high 90 receptions for 916 yards with the Bears in 2014.

With the Packers, Bennett is set to replace tight end Jared Cook, who the Packers were reported to be moving on from earlier Friday.

Cook had 30 receptions for 377 yards and one touchdown in the regular season, but hauled in 18 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns in three postseason games.

Following the Packers' NFC Championship loss to the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said re-signing Cook should be atop the team's priority list.

Rodgers took to Twitter to show his approval of the Bennett signing Friday.