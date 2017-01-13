The Green Bay Packers have officially ruled out wide receiver Jordy Nelson for Sunday's divisional round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy announced Friday that Nelson will be reevaluated on Monday, should the Packers advance to the NFC Championship.

McCarthy on Jordy Nelson: We're going to declare him out for the game Sunday. #GBvsDAL — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 13, 2017

Nelson suffered two broken ribs in the Packers' wild-card win over the New York Giants.

The injury occurred in the second quarter of the 38-13 win, he took a shot to the left side of his body from safety Leon Hall's helmet while jumping for a pass that went incomplete.

The 31-year-old caught one pass for 13 yards before exiting. He spent Sunday in a hospital for observation.

McCarthy said Nelson will travel with the team to Dallas for Sunday's game.

Nelson led the Packers with 97 catches for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns during the regular season.

Having missed the entire 2015 season with a torn ACL, Nelson is a candidate for the league's comeback player of the year award.

Davante Adams led the Packers with 125 yards against the Giants, while Randall Cobb posted 116 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants.