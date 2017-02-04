Green Bay's Jordy Nelson is an overwhelming choice as the 2016 Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

The Packers receiver severely tore ligaments in his right knee in the 2015 preseason and missed the entire season. He returned to full-time action last summer, caught six passes and scored a touchdown in the opener and never looked back.

Nelson finished the season with 97 receptions for 1,257 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns in helping Green Bay win the NFC North. That performance earned him 36 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. Miami defensive end Cameron Wake received 11 votes in results announced Saturday night.

Nelson is the first Packer to win the award and only the second wide receiver. Carolina's Steve Smith was a co-winner in 2005.