The Ricky Jean Francois era in Green Bay was short-lived.

Jean Francois was cut by the Packers after their Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks, a game in which he only played six snaps.

Jean Francois signed with the team in the off-season for one year at $2 million.

The veteran defensive tackle has been in the league eight years, racking up 154 tackles and 12 sacks.