The Green Bay Packers have parted with longtime running back James Starks.

Starks has spent his entire seven-year career with the Packers, but only played in nine games last year due to injury, including a concussion sustained in a car accident in December.

Starks was released with the non-football injury designation.

The 30-year played in 76 games for the Packers, rushing for 2,506 yards and nine touchdowns on 618 carries.