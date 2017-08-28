GREEN BAY, Wis. — Brett Goode has won the long snapper job again for the Green Bay Packers following the release of undrafted rookie Derek Hart.

Goode was re-signed on Aug. 12 after normally reliable kicker Mason Crosby had problems early in camp while Hart was the lone long snapper. Coaches said there were problems with the field goal operation.

Goode played the previous nine seasons in Green Bay, though the Packers initially decided to go with Hart in the off-season.

The team on Monday also released two other undrafted rookies, receiver Colby Pearson and running back William Stanback.

Green Bay wraps up the preseason on Thursday when the Los Angeles Rams visit Lambeau Field. Teams must cut rosters down to the 53-man limit on Saturday.

Coach Mike McCarthy is hopeful that linebacker Nick Perry, right tackle Bryan Bulaga and backup offensive lineman Don Barclay are available for the season opener on Sept. 10 against Seattle. All three have ankle injuries.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL