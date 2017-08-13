LOS ANGELES — The San Diego Padres committed to their rebuilding program under Andy Green, giving their manager a three-year extension Sunday through 2021.

"I can't hide my happiness," Green said. "I'm thrilled and excited to be able to staying here to lead this organization. There is no other place I'd rather be."

Green, 40, is in the second year of his original contract with the struggling Padres (51-65), and the organization is encouraged by the way he has handled his young team.

"In terms of him being the guy the group looks to, I don't think there's any question when we're down in that clubhouse, he's the leader," general manager A.J. Preller said.

The Padres are undergoing a massive player personnel change and the organization feels he has blended well with the young and veteran players.

"He's a guy I've really enjoyed playing for the last two years," first baseman Wil Myers said. "One of the more intelligent minds in the game."

The Padres went 68-94 last year in Green's first season with the team.