ST. LOUIS — Carlos Asuaje's RBI single in the ninth inning gave San Diego the lead and Jose Pirela's sacrifice fly proved to be the game-winner as the Padres rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Thursday night.

Asuaje's hit, his third of the game, off Zach Duke scored Jabari Blash. Neither Duke nor Sam Tuivailala (3-2) recorded an out in relief in the ninth for a Cardinals bullpen that surrendered 12 runs in seven innings during the series.

Luis Perdomo gave up two runs in six innings, tying Jhoulys Chacin for the Padres team lead with 13 quality starts. Perdomo, who was claimed off the Cardinals farm system by Colorado in the 2015 Rule 5 draft, was lifted for pinch-hitter Allen Cordoba, whom the Padres plucked from the Cardinals' system in the 2016 Rule 5 draft.

Kirby Yates (3-4) pitched the Padres out of an eighth-inning jam and Brad Hand earned his 12th save in 16 attempts as the Padres won their first series at St. Louis since April 2011.