SAN DIEGO — Third baseman Yangervis Solarte agreed to a two-year contract with San Diego that includes club options for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, one of four players to avoid arbitration with the Padres,

Solarte had a career season in 2016, hitting .286 with 15 home runs and 71 RBIs.

The Padres also agreed to terms with left-handed starter Christian Friedrich ($1.79 million) and relievers Brandon Maurer ($1.9 million) and Brad Hand ($1,375,000).

A lefty, Hand led the majors with a career-high 82 appearances. Maurer, a righty, set career highs in appearances (71), strikeouts (72) and saves (13).

Friedrich set career highs in nearly every pitching category in 2016, including starts (23), innings pitched (129.1) and strikeouts (100) while going 5-12 with a 4.80 ERA.

The team appeared to be closing in on a long-term deal with All-Star first baseman Wil Myers, who asked for $4 million in arbitration while the team offered $3.4 million.