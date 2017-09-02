SAN DIEGO — Carlos Asuaje homered and Erick Aybar had three singles off Yu Darvish, who failed to get an out in the fourth inning as the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 on Saturday night for a doubleheader sweep of the runaway NL West leaders.

It was the shortest outing of the year for Darvish (2-2), who allowed five runs and eight hits, struck out five and walked three. His previous shortest outing was 3 2/3 innings in a loss to Miami on July 26, his final start with Texas before he was traded to the Dodgers at the July 31 deadline.

The Dodgers have lost seven of their last eight. They still own MLB's best record at 92-43.

In the first game, Yangervis Solarte homered with one out in the ninth to lift the Padres to a 6-5 victory. Solarte's first career walkoff homer and his 15th shot this season came off Pedro Baez (3-3). In the top of the inning, Justin Turner's pinch-hit, two-run homer off All-Star closer Brad Hand (3-4).