Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano plans to meet with team owner Jim Irsay later Monday.

Pagano met with players before taking questions from reporters.

During the scheduled news conference, Pagano said he has not yet had his annual end-of-season meeting with Irsay.

Last year, Pagano promised to fight hard to keep his job and was rewarded with a four-year contract extension.

He said Monday he also felt the need to make his case to stay after missing the playoffs for the second straight season. It's the first time since Indy (8-8) missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since 1997-98.

After being eliminated from the playoff chase at Oakland, there has been rampant speculation about Pagano's job security in Indy.

