EDMONTON — Richard Panik scored twice and set up one more as the Chicago Blackhawks stretched their winning streak to five games with a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists and Trevor van Riemsdyk and Artem Anisimov also scored for the Blackhawks (35-17-5), who had lost three in a row before their recent run.

Patrick Maroon replied for the Oilers (29-18-8), who have lost four of their last five games.

Edmonton started the scoring four minutes into the opening period as Connor McDavid deftly stole a puck from Chicago defender Niklas Hjalmarsson and sent a backhand pass in front to Maroon, who beat goalie Scott Darling for his 19th goal of the season.

The Blackhawks replied less than two minutes later when Panik walked in from the point to receive a pass and blasted a shot past Oilers starter Cam Talbot.

Chicago surged ahead midway through the first with a power-play goal as Kane was able to bank a shot off of Talbot's skate from behind the net during a scramble in front for his 19th of the year.

The Hawks made it 3-1 before the nine-minute mark of the second period as Oiler Oscar Klefbom had a chance to clear, but instead put it right on the stick of van Riemsdyk, who beat Talbot high to the glove side.

Chicago scored another power-play goal late in the second period, as Panik swatted in a rebound during another scramble, recording his 14th of the season.

Edmonton back-up goalie Laurent Brossoit came in to replace Talbot for the third.

Anisimov battled hard in front of the net to add another goal, his 20th, with four minutes left in the third.

The Oilers return to action on Tuesday night at home against the Arizona Coyotes, while the Blackhawks are off until Feb. 18, when they play a rematch against Edmonton in Chicago.

Notes: The Oilers were returning from their mandated five-day break, while it was the last game for the Blackhawks before starting theirs… It was the second of three meetings between the two teams this season. The Oilers won the previous game at home on Nov. 21, when Talbot recorded a shutout in a 5-0 victory.