The Detroit Red Wings have traded winger Thomas Vanek to the Florida Panthers, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports.

McKenzie reports the Red Wings will receive defenceman Dylan McIlrath and a 2017 third-round pick in return. The Red Wings will also retain 50 per cent of Vanek's $2.6 million cap hit.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger adds Detroit will get Arizona's third-round pick if the Panthers make the playoffs, should the Panthers miss the playoffs, Detroit will get Florida's third-rounder.

The deal is still pending an NHL trade call.

Vanek, 33, has scored 15 goals and added 23 assists in 48 games with the Red Wings this season, his first with the club.

He signed a one-year deal with the Red Wings on July 1, 2016 after being bought out by the Minnesota Wild.

He scored 18 goals and tallied 41 points in 74 games with the Wild last season.

Vanek was drafted fifth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2003 and spent his first eight seasons with the club. However, Vanek has played on four different teams since being traded by the Sabres during the 2013-14 season. Florida will mark his fifth destination in six seasons.

McIlrath, 24, was selected 10th overall in the 2010 NHL draft by the New York Rangers. He owns one goal in six games with the Panthers this season. He's scored one goal and added three assists in 18 games with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds this season. He was traded to the Panthers in November for defenceman Steven Kampfer and a conditional seventh-round pick.