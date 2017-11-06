The Florida Panthers returned rookie first round pick Owen Tippett to the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL Monday.

Tippett appeared in seven games for the Panthers this season and scored a goal. Had he played three more games he would have burned a year on his entry-level contract.

"Owen was impressive in his time with our club and has a bright future with the Panthers," Panthers general manager Dale Tallon said in a team release. "This was a tough decision, but we think it's best for his long-term development."