Brandon Pirri is returning to the Florida Panthers on a professional tryout.

Pirri, 26, scored eight goals and added 10 assists in 60 games with the New York Rangers last season.

He scored a career-high 22 goals in just 49 games with the Panthers during the 2014-15 season. However, he owns just 24 goals over his past 121 games since.

The Panthers traded Pirri ahead of the 2015 trade deadline to the Anaheim Ducks for a sixth-round pick.

The 2009 second-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks owns 57 goals and 98 points in 226 career NHL games.