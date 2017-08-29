2h ago
Panthers bring back Pirri on PTO
TSN.ca Staff
Brandon Pirri is returning to the Florida Panthers on a professional tryout.
Pirri, 26, scored eight goals and added 10 assists in 60 games with the New York Rangers last season.
He scored a career-high 22 goals in just 49 games with the Panthers during the 2014-15 season. However, he owns just 24 goals over his past 121 games since.
The Panthers traded Pirri ahead of the 2015 trade deadline to the Anaheim Ducks for a sixth-round pick.
The 2009 second-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks owns 57 goals and 98 points in 226 career NHL games.