1h ago
Panthers claim G Niemi off waivers
TSN.ca Staff
The Florida Panthers have claimed goalie Antti Niemi off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Panthers are currently without starter Roberto Luongo, who injured his right hand in a game against the Penguins last week and was subsquently placed on injured reserve.
The 34-year-old Niemi played in three games for the Penguins, recording a 7.49 goals against average and .797 save percentage before getting waived.
"Antti is a proven veteran who further stabilizes our organization's goaltending depth," Panthers general manager Dale Tallon said. "We're happy to welcome him to South Florida."
Niemi will likely back up James Reimer while Luongo is out.