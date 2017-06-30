Pending restricted free agent defenceman Alex Petrovic and the Florida Panthers are finalizaing a one-year contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

McKenzie expects the deal to come in at an approximate average annual value of $1.8 million.



The 25-year-old Edmonton, Alta. native scored one goal and 14 points in 49 games with the Panthers this past season. He has scored three goals and 35 points in 161 NHL regular-season contests with the Panthers.

Drafted 36th overall in 2010, Petrovic has spent his entire career with the Panthers.